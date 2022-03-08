LPL Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,770 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Appian were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Appian by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Appian by 182.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 13,651 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Appian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in Appian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,841,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Appian by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 126,350 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.34 per share, with a total value of $7,371,259.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 242,850 shares of company stock valued at $13,342,224. 43.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $53.00 on Tuesday. Appian Co. has a 52-week low of $46.85 and a 52-week high of $176.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.40 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.52.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Appian had a negative return on equity of 27.17% and a negative net margin of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $104.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APPN shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Appian in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

