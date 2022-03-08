LPL Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,907 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.40% of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 277.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 58,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 42,934 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 136,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 19,901 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $677,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 21,679 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Get ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF alerts:

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF stock opened at $14.16 on Tuesday. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $18.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.71.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.