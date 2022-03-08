LPL Financial LLC Sells 5,069 Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,069 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.98% of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XHS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 49.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,607,000 after buying an additional 91,445 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 275,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,726,000 after purchasing an additional 11,046 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF during the third quarter worth $1,039,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF during the third quarter worth $1,011,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 22.4% during the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 47,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,768 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XHS stock opened at $93.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.00. SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF has a 12-month low of $86.11 and a 12-month high of $116.06.

