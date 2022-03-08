Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 383,300 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the January 31st total of 466,900 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 249,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its stake in Lucira Health by 150.5% during the third quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,001,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,615,000 after purchasing an additional 601,942 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lucira Health by 16.4% during the third quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucira Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Lucira Health by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, EPIQ Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lucira Health by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 13,796,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,851,000 after acquiring an additional 502,733 shares during the period. 45.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lucira Health alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lucira Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

LHDX stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.70. 4,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,948. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.59. Lucira Health has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $16.60.

Lucira Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lucira Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucira Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.