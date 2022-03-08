Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Shares Down 3%

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.34 and last traded at $8.42. 6,507 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 5,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.68.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FTMNF. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.00 to C$11.75 in a report on Friday, February 4th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Lundin Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.05.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.22.

Lundin Gold, Inc is a natural resource mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, base, and precious metal properties. It focuses on the operation of Fruta del Norte project. The company was founded on July 25, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

