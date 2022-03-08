Macy’s (NYSE:M) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.130-$4.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.46 billion-$24.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.23 billion.

Shares of NYSE M traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.38. 122,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,488,386. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.92. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $14.76 and a 52-week high of $37.95.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.45. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 53.59%. The company had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Macy’s will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on M shares. TheStreet raised shares of Macy’s from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of M. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Macy’s by 212.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 501,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,138,000 after buying an additional 341,243 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Macy’s by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 206,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after buying an additional 57,084 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Macy’s by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 129,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 47,553 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Macy’s by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 21,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

