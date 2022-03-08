MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Acquires 1,371 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,920 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. Coinbase Global comprises about 1.6% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 113 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 182.2% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $209,861.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.41, for a total value of $2,534,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,943 shares of company stock worth $11,907,403 in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN traded up $3.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.13. The company had a trading volume of 103,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,900,039. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.45. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.92 and a 12 month high of $429.54. The stock has a market cap of $36.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $1.38. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $288.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $415.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.18.

About Coinbase Global (Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.