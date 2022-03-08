MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Acquires 2,929 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,658 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 280,232 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 25,654 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 114,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after acquiring an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,858,570 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $100,381,000 after acquiring an additional 440,101 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,268,036 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $183,108,000 after acquiring an additional 135,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $19,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $54.30. 1,311,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,311,372. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.12. The company has a market capitalization of $227.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $49.69 and a one year high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

