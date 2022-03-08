MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Acquires 4,130 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SLYV. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 36.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 102.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after buying an additional 44,203 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,937,000 after buying an additional 18,488 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 54.1% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 356,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,582,000 after buying an additional 125,325 shares during the period.

Shares of SLYV traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.55. The company had a trading volume of 832 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,675. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.85. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $77.29 and a 52-week high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

