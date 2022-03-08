MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Acquires 6,185 Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp owned 0.11% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RETA. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6,360.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 121.0% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RETA traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $31.91. 12,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,790. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.88. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.71 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.17.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.31) by ($0.04). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.72% and a negative net margin of 2,588.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.90) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reata Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

