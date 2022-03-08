MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Buys 38,860 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 38,860 shares during the period. Blackstone Mortgage Trust makes up approximately 2.8% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp owned 0.12% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $6,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BXMT. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 616.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 340,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,324,000 after buying an additional 292,963 shares during the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 45.4% in the third quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 867,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,297,000 after buying an additional 270,800 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,204,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,616,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,436,000 after purchasing an additional 166,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,094,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,189,000 after purchasing an additional 121,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.68. 43,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,389. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.26 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.63.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.16. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 55.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.18%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BXMT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

