MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Buys 4,130 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLYV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,569,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,216,000 after buying an additional 84,743 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 81.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 6,003 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 692,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,724,000 after buying an additional 41,505 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after buying an additional 8,067 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,173,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,922,000 after buying an additional 33,039 shares during the period.

SLYV stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.55. 832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,675. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.85. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $77.29 and a 12 month high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

