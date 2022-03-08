MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Buys 6,185 Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp owned 0.11% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 121.0% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6,360.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RETA traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.91. 12,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,790. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.17. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.71 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.88.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.31) by ($0.04). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,588.22% and a negative return on equity of 105.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.90) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RETA shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

