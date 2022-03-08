MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Has $4.22 Million Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 93.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,212 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,160 shares during the quarter. Skyworks Solutions comprises approximately 2.0% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 13,584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SWKS. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $5.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.72. The company had a trading volume of 58,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,805. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.42 and a 12 month high of $204.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.92%.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total value of $228,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $1,515,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,308,825 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

