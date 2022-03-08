MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Increases Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 37,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 170,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,613,000 after buying an additional 19,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 41,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.47. 1,281,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,555,980. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $40.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.88.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.