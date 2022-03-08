MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,821 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 409.2% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 324.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.09. 349,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,984,209. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $70.34 and a 12-month high of $82.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.89.

