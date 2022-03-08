MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Raises Stock Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Penn National Gaming makes up 1.3% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 592.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 706,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,074,000 after purchasing an additional 604,863 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,387,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,016,000 after purchasing an additional 400,613 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,677,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,906,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,282,000 after purchasing an additional 216,755 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 344,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,985,000 after buying an additional 194,068 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PENN. Susquehanna raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Roth Capital cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $73.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $130.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.42.

Shares of PENN stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,728,497. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.01 and a 200 day moving average of $59.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.76 and a 12-month high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.27). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Jane Scaccetti acquired 1,975 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

