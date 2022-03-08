MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Raises Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 149.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,303 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Walmart by 360.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 64.2% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 513.5% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 31.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total value of $1,352,421.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 391,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $53,617,356.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,195,357 shares of company stock worth $862,563,628. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $141.28. The company had a trading volume of 298,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,439,158. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.83 and its 200 day moving average is $142.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.81 and a fifty-two week high of $152.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 45.08%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.09.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

