MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Sells 1,727 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after buying an additional 1,613,936 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 33,693.9% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 827,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,966,000 after buying an additional 825,500 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 299.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,009,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,835,000 after buying an additional 756,714 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,490,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $2.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.00. 4,119,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,719,627. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $186.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.25.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

