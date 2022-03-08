MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Takes Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 48,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,448,000. Pinnacle West Capital makes up 1.6% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PNW. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 18,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 48.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 256.6% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

NYSE:PNW traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.15. 14,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,025. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.29. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $88.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.26.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $798.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 62.16%.

PNW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.79.

About Pinnacle West Capital (Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.