Magellan Aerospace (OTCMKTS:MALJF) Trading Down 4.7%

Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF – Get Rating) traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.56 and last traded at $7.57. 1,796 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 159% from the average session volume of 694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.94.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Magellan Aerospace from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.97.

Magellan Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of complex assemblies and systems solutions to aircraft and engine manufacturers, and defense and space agencies. Its products include aero engines, aero structures, wire strike protection system, rockets, space, sand castings, power generation, and supporting materials.

