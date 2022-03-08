Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$10.10. Magellan Aerospace shares last traded at C$9.61, with a volume of 49,714 shares.

Separately, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Magellan Aerospace from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Magellan Aerospace alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$554.78 million and a P/E ratio of -30.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Magellan Aerospace’s payout ratio is -134.19%.

About Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL)

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells aero engine, and aero structure assemblies and components for the aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers aero engine products, such as engine frames, compressor and fan cases, turbine cases, shafts, rotor spools, discs and blisks, and gearbox housings; and combustion liners and cases, exhaust frames and systems, engine bypass ducts and frames, acoustically treated exhaust systems, and fan cowl doors, as well as repair and overhaul services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.