Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Shares Gap Up to $23.85

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.85, but opened at $25.00. Magnolia Oil & Gas shares last traded at $24.81, with a volume of 10,808 shares traded.

MGY has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.35.

The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.51.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The firm had revenue of $332.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 120.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,455,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $156,572,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGY. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 581,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,975,000 after purchasing an additional 139,324 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 204,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 107,588 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,480,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,762,000 after acquiring an additional 155,559 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 262,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after purchasing an additional 73,958 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 210,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 71,142 shares during the period.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

