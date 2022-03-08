Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Short Interest Update

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 618,800 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the January 31st total of 485,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MHLD. TheStreet raised shares of Maiden from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Maiden in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Maiden by 89.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Maiden in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Maiden by 71.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Maiden by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 9,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Maiden by 53.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.24% of the company’s stock.

MHLD stock opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Maiden has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.02. The firm has a market cap of $206.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.32.

Maiden Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of non-catastrophic, customized reinsurance products and services to small and mid-size insurance companies. It operates through the Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance segments. The Diversified Reinsurance segment consists of a portfolio of property and casualty reinsurance business.

