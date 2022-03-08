MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.79. MAN GRP PLC/ADR shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 800 shares changing hands.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.79.
MAN GRP PLC/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MNGPY)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MAN GRP PLC/ADR (MNGPY)
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
- Palo Alto Networks Stock is Heating Up
Receive News & Ratings for MAN GRP PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAN GRP PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.