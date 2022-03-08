Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) Shares Gap Down to $22.49

Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.49, but opened at $21.58. Mandiant shares last traded at $21.75, with a volume of 1,126,711 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mandiant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mandiant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Mandiant in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mandiant has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.58 million. Mandiant had a net margin of 149.32% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mandiant Inc will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mandiant news, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $1,453,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,000 shares of company stock worth $3,366,640. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in Mandiant in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Mandiant in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other.

