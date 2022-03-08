MAP Protocol Price Tops $0.0212 (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 8th. One MAP Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0212 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $37.25 million and approximately $632,381.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded down 5.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00043810 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,573.21 or 0.06639440 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,674.79 or 0.99789480 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00043519 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00046665 BTC.

MAP Protocol Coin Profile

MAP Protocol was first traded on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,183,690 coins. The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

