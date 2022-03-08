Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) PT Raised to $66.00

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2022

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Compass Point from $48.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Compass Point’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 207.26% from the stock’s current price.

MARA has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley cut their price target on Marathon Digital from $74.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.86.

NASDAQ:MARA opened at $21.48 on Tuesday. Marathon Digital has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $83.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.17 and a beta of 4.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.36.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.25). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 19.08% and a negative net margin of 24.04%. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $3,084,987.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,717,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,738,000 after buying an additional 247,999 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 1,782.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,246,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,488,000 after buying an additional 2,127,625 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,688,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,486,000 after buying an additional 36,312 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,555,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,108,000 after buying an additional 48,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 871.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,417,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,577,000 after buying an additional 1,271,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

