Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.13 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) will report sales of $25.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.09 billion to $30.16 billion. Marathon Petroleum reported sales of $22.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will report full year sales of $117.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $88.71 billion to $146.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $118.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $97.04 billion to $140.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Marathon Petroleum.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS.

MPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,267,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 5,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MPC opened at $74.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.85 and a 200 day moving average of $66.51. Marathon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $50.19 and a twelve month high of $81.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

