Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Trading Down 5.6%

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $36.43 and last traded at $36.48. 9,701 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,284,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.65.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $228.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.09 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 105.25% and a net margin of 22.83%. Maravai LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 171.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 25.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.