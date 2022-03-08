Maro Hits One Day Volume of $239,318.00 (MARO)

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Maro has a market cap of $48.05 million and approximately $239,318.00 worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maro coin can currently be bought for about $0.0675 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Maro has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maro Coin Profile

Maro is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 956,559,371 coins and its circulating supply is 711,697,216 coins. The official message board for Maro is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . Maro’s official website is ma.ro/# . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Maro Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maro using one of the exchanges listed above.

