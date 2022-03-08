Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 62.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises about 1.3% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 201.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,409,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,414 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,856,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,055,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,167,000 after buying an additional 67,618 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 16,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMC traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.41. The stock had a trading volume of 24,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.96 and a twelve month high of $175.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.91%.

Several research firms have commented on MMC. Bank of America lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.86.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

