Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Senior Officer Armando Pagliari Acquires 11,000 Shares

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) Senior Officer Armando Pagliari purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.10 per share, with a total value of C$89,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 66,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$541,873.80.

Martinrea International stock traded up C$0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$8.35. 501,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,770. Martinrea International Inc. has a 52-week low of C$7.84 and a 52-week high of C$14.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$671.06 million and a P/E ratio of 17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.10.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Martinrea International’s payout ratio is 44.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Martinrea International from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday. Pi Financial reduced their price objective on Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James cut Martinrea International from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Martinrea International in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Martinrea International from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martinrea International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.42.

About Martinrea International (Get Rating)

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.