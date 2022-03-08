Masco (NYSE:MAS) vs. FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) Head to Head Review

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Rating) and Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.8% of FGI Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of Masco shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Masco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares FGI Industries and Masco’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FGI Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Masco $8.38 billion 1.50 $410.00 million $1.64 32.00

Masco has higher revenue and earnings than FGI Industries.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for FGI Industries and Masco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FGI Industries 0 0 2 0 3.00 Masco 1 1 9 0 2.73

FGI Industries currently has a consensus target price of $7.75, suggesting a potential upside of 175.80%. Masco has a consensus target price of $74.30, suggesting a potential upside of 41.58%. Given FGI Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FGI Industries is more favorable than Masco.

Profitability

This table compares FGI Industries and Masco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FGI Industries N/A N/A N/A Masco 4.90% 856.22% 16.76%

Summary

Masco beats FGI Industries on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FGI Industries (Get Rating)

FGI Industries Ltd. is a supplier of kitchen and bath products. The company’s product categories include sanitaryware, bath furniture, shower systems, customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items. FGI Industries Ltd., is based in EAST HANOVER, N.J.

About Masco (Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools. The Decorative Architectural Products segment offers paints and coating products, and cabinet, door, window, and other hardware. The company was founded by Alex Manoogian in 1929 and is headquartered in Livonia, MI.

