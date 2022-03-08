Mask Network Market Cap Achieves $114.64 Million (MASK)

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 8th. Over the last week, Mask Network has traded down 18% against the US dollar. Mask Network has a total market cap of $114.64 million and approximately $27.46 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mask Network coin can now be purchased for $3.94 or 0.00010180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003725 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00033655 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00104763 BTC.

Mask Network Profile

MASK is a coin. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,130,723 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

Buying and Selling Mask Network

