MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Up 8.9%

Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) shot up 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $81.26 and last traded at $78.37. 40,158 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 710,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.94.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MTZ shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of MasTec from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MasTec by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

