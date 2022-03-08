Master Contract Token Hits One Day Volume of $73,523.00 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Over the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $360,069.92 and approximately $73,523.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Master Contract Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,571.21 or 0.06644223 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00068285 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00035919 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

