Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.8% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,650,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,832,213,000 after buying an additional 871,206 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,726,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,106,551,000 after buying an additional 534,241 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 24.1% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,642,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,657,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,878 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 16.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,829,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,026,945,000 after purchasing an additional 819,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 3.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,287,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,838,297,000 after purchasing an additional 186,020 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $430.50.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $6.76 on Tuesday, hitting $319.68. The company had a trading volume of 151,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,441,079. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $306.00 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $366.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total transaction of $59,502,724.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 480,490 shares of company stock worth $181,379,981 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.