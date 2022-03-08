Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $305.74

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $305.74 and last traded at $309.78, with a volume of 78113 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $312.92.

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $312.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $366.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.93, for a total transaction of $57,826,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 480,490 shares of company stock valued at $181,379,981 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 280.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 27,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

