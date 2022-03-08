Matthew Prince Sells 52,384 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $4,959,717.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.29, for a total transaction of $5,253,591.36.

On Friday, February 18th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $5,162,541.75.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $5,783,827.85.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total transaction of $5,739,300.60.

On Monday, December 13th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $7,564,394.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.70, for a total value of $7,632,494.50.

Shares of NET traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,235,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,410,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 8.51. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.25 and a 12 month high of $221.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of -111.02 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $3,527,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Argus lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.98.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

