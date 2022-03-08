Maxcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $356,678.98 (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Maxcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Maxcoin has a market cap of $356,678.98 and approximately $262.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,682.34 or 0.99958276 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00072924 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.56 or 0.00231438 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.90 or 0.00134105 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00011015 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.26 or 0.00271994 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003896 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00031380 BTC.

About Maxcoin

Maxcoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

