MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 542,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,133 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of MaxLinear worth $26,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MXL. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 34.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.36.

In other news, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total transaction of $794,273.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $51.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 97.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. MaxLinear, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $77.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.89.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.71 million. MaxLinear had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

