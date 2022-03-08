MC Mining (LON:MCM) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.34

MC Mining Limited (LON:MCM – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.34 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 4.80 ($0.06). MC Mining shares last traded at GBX 4.80 ($0.06), with a volume of 705,880 shares.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.25. The stock has a market cap of £7.49 million and a P/E ratio of -0.83.
MC Mining Company Profile (LON:MCM)
Read More
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Primed to Sizzle
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
Receive News & Ratings for MC Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MC Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.