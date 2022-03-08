McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,547 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 38,591 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 69,098 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock opened at $224.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $166.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $255.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.71. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $207.14 and a twelve month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.98%.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.37.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

