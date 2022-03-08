Mchain Trading 15.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MAR)

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded 38.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Mchain has a market capitalization of $8,446.23 and $2.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mchain has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00008718 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00008434 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000355 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000070 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mchain Profile

MAR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 82,122,975 coins. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mchain is mchain.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Mchain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

