Medicalchain Reaches Market Cap of $1.89 Million (MTN)

Medicalchain (CURRENCY:MTN) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Medicalchain has a total market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $41,947.00 worth of Medicalchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Medicalchain has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One Medicalchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00042702 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,711.10 or 0.06512975 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,461.29 or 0.99603885 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00042501 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00045116 BTC.

Medicalchain Profile

Medicalchain’s launch date was January 31st, 2018. Medicalchain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,948,761 coins. The Reddit community for Medicalchain is /r/MedicalChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Medicalchain’s official message board is medicalchain.com/en/news . Medicalchain’s official website is medicalchain.com/en . Medicalchain’s official Twitter account is @MyTrackNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mytracknet is a global lost and found network that uses blockchain technology to incentivize paritipants for their contribution, while implementing a unified solution for every Bluetooth tracker in the market. MTN is a Waves-based asset used to reward those who help others recover lost items. Mytracknet is the winner of the Waves ico-hub competition.”

Buying and Selling Medicalchain

