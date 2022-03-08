MediShares (MDS) Price Down 26.1% This Week

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 8th. One MediShares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MediShares has traded 26.1% lower against the US dollar. MediShares has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $51,036.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MediShares Coin Profile

MDS is a coin. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares . MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

