MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $469.12 Million

Analysts predict that MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) will report sales of $469.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $459.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $478.00 million. MEDNAX posted sales of $446.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full-year sales of $1.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $498.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.50 million. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on MD shares. TheStreet upgraded MEDNAX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.63.

In other news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 25,000 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $682,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 239,122 shares of company stock valued at $6,478,687 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MEDNAX by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,134,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,401,000 after buying an additional 514,072 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in MEDNAX by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,359,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,241,000 after buying an additional 781,646 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in MEDNAX by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,211,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,375,000 after buying an additional 57,309 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MEDNAX by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,625,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,450,000 after buying an additional 256,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in MEDNAX by 3.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,638,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,578,000 after buying an additional 48,264 shares in the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MD opened at $22.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.07. MEDNAX has a 12 month low of $22.41 and a 12 month high of $35.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.10 and a 200 day moving average of $27.06.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

