MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) PT Raised to C$22.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MEG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.73.

TSE:MEG traded up C$0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$20.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,399,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,536. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.15 billion and a PE ratio of 50.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.66. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of C$6.04 and a 52 week high of C$21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

In related news, Director William Robert Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.23 per share, with a total value of C$102,297.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at C$4,091,880.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

