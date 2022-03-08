Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) Stock Price Down 4%

Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.65 and last traded at $17.65. 16,332 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 30,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.39.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.44.

Meituan Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MPNGF)

Meituan, an investment holding company, provides an e-commerce platform that uses technology to connect consumers and merchants. It operates through Food Delivery; In-store, Hotel & Travel; and New Initiatives and Others segments. The Food Delivery segment offers food ordering and delivery service through its platform.

